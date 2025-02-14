Feds taking another look at truck-broker contract rules

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has given renewed hope to truck owner-operators that the government will make it easier for them to review broker transaction records to combat alleged price gouging and help ensure they get a fair price for hauling freight.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reopening the comment period for its “Transparency in Property Broker Transactions” notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) at the request of the Small Business in Transportation Coalition. The initial 60-day comment period, which ended on Jan. 21, received close to 5,000 comments.

SBTC petitioned FMCSA on Jan. 19 for an additional 14 to 30 days based on the high number of comments coming in at deadline, and to give drivers affected or displaced by the wildfires in Southern California an opportunity to respond to the proposed rule.

“Other potential commenters to the NPRM may benefit from an extension as well,” FMCSA stated in a notice posted on Friday. The new comment period ends on March 20.



