FMCSA proposes new rules on broker transparency

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have issued a long-awaited proposed rule in response to allegations of fraud in the rate-making process raised by owner-operators against truck brokers.

In May 2020, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Small Business in Transportation Coalition petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to improve broker transparency.

OOIDA’s petition requested that brokers automatically provide transaction information within 48 hours of the completion of contractual services and that brokers be prohibited from including any contract provision that requires a carrier to waive its rights to access the transaction records.

SBTC also wants brokers to be prohibited from requiring carriers to waive their rights to review transaction records, and wants FMCSA to adopt new regulatory language stating that broker contracts cannot exempt brokers from having to comply with transparency requirements.



