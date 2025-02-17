Recent drug seizures at ports of entry in 3 states top $32M

More than $32.6 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized over the past month from commercial shipments at ports of entry in Texas, Michigan and Washington.
Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge found $19.8 million in methamphetamine and $144,500 worth of heroin concealed in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapenos.
CBP officers were checking a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico at the bridge in Pharr, Texas, on Feb. 4 when they found 26 packages of suspected heroin weighing 7 pounds and 8,206 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 2,218 pounds.
CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer, and the case was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.
World Trade Bridge
CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, found methamphetamine worth $8.1 million in a shipment of industrial machinery.
The seizure occurred Jan. 24 when officers were searching a commercial truck arriving from Mexico. CBP officers found nearly 890 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden in the shipment.
CBP seized the narcotics, and Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.
Detroit Ambassador Bridge
Truck driver Muhammad Shaikh was charged with possession with intent to distribute 240 pounds of cocaine as the result of an investigation and vehicle inspection Tuesday at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the Detroit Free Press.
CBP officers searching Shaikh’s truck at the bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Canada, found five duffel bags under the bunk in the tractor containing packages that tested positive for cocaine.
The cocaine has a street value of $1.7 million, authorities said.
The charges against Shaikh, a Canadian citizen, were filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
According to court records, Shaikh told officers he was in Indiana to load his commercial truck with a shipment of auto parts. He said he was approached by a person who demanded he deliver other packages into Canada in return for payment. He was also given a cell phone at that time.
Court records said Shaikh stated if he successfully delivered the packages into Canada, he was told he would be paid $5,000. Shaikh said the person took a picture of his identification, and he saw the person load the cab of his tractor with several duffel bags.
If convicted, Shaikh faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of $250,000.
Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge
CBP officers at the Roma-Ciudad Miguel Aleman International Bridge found 121 pounds of cocaine concealed in a tractor-trailer on Jan. 31.
The truck arriving from Mexico at the border in Roma, Texas, was carrying a shipment of soft drinks. Officers discovered 50 packages of suspected cocaine in the shipment. The cocaine has a street value of $1.6 million.
CBP officers turned the truck, narcotics and driver over to the Roma Police Department, who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
Camino Real International Bridge
More than $1.4 million worth of cocaine was seized at an international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb. 6.
The seizure occurred at the Camino Real International Bridge cargo inspection facility. CBP officers searched a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a fuel tanker and found 42 packages containing a total of 108 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden in the tractor.
CBP seized the narcotics and tractor-trailer. The case was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.
Port of Seattle
A package arriving from Canada containing more than a pound of fentanyl was seized by CBP officers at a shipping facility in the Port of Seattle.
CBP officers seized the fentanyl Feb. 6 during a targeted enforcement operation, according to a news release.
Upon opening one of the targeted packages, CBP officers discovered a brown, rock-like substance in plastic bags. Further testing determined the substance contained fentanyl.
CBP did not provide further details about where the fentanyl found in Seattle originated or whether there were any arrests related to the seizure.