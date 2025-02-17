Recent drug seizures at ports of entry in 3 states top $32M

More than $32.6 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine has been seized over the past month from commercial shipments at ports of entry in Texas, Michigan and Washington.

Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge found $19.8 million in methamphetamine and $144,500 worth of heroin concealed in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapenos.

CBP officers were checking a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico at the bridge in Pharr, Texas, on Feb. 4 when they found 26 packages of suspected heroin weighing 7 pounds and 8,206 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 2,218 pounds.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer, and the case was turned over to the Department of Homeland Security.



