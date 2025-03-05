8VC raises $998M in new funding with a focus on reshaping logistics

Venture capital firm 8VC has announced the launch of Fund VI, securing $998 million in new limited partner capital to fuel its ambitious investment strategy. This substantial raise comes at a pivotal time in the venture capital landscape, particularly in the supply chain and logistics sectors, which have seen significant disruption and innovation in recent years.

The venture capital market in Q4 2024 was characterized by a sharp spike in deal activity, especially in the supply chain tech vertical, according to Pitchbook reports.

Deal values for enterprise supply chain management solutions reached $752 million in Q4, marking its highest level since the end of 2022. Last-mile delivery also saw solid quarter-over-quarter growth during the same period. Warehouse technology saw a slight decline yet maintained one of its strongest quarters since Q2 2023. FreightTech itself was essentially flat quarter over quarter.

8VC’s new fund aims to build on those trends going into 2025 with a particular focus on transformative technologies in supply chain and logistics. As stated in its announcement, in logistics, “the old world order is yielding to intelligent new supply chains, capacity and strongholds of independence.”



