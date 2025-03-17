SnapFulfil survey: Warehouse automation growing beyond early-adopter phase

The latest market report by SnapFulfil on maximizing warehouse efficiency finds that businesses recognize the value of automation, but many still struggle with the complexities of integrating it. FreightWaves spoke with Brian Kirst, chief commercial officer of the provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems (WMS), about challenges facing modern warehouses.

“I wasn’t too surprised by some of the responses around automation, with the majority of respondents saying that they had automation on their technology road map. Where I was surprised was some of the needs, expectations and requirements around the implementation and integration process,” explained Kirst.

The survey conducted for the report revealed that 42% of respondents identified system integration as their most significant challenge. Additionally, 18% cited a lack of real-time data as a major hurdle, while 16% pointed to inadequate support and training. The demand for seamless integration is especially pronounced among 3PLs, which must accommodate multiple client systems.

Another obstacle to automation adoption remains the cost, but the report and Kirst explained that businesses are increasingly moving past the early-adoption phase and accelerating their automation integration. According to the survey, 56% of respondents expect their automation levels to increase somewhat over the next two years, while 23% foresee a significant increase.



