Shoppers fearful of crime at retail locations

A recent nationwide survey by Flock Safety and Zencity reveals a significant shift in consumer behavior due to escalating concerns over organized retail crime. Approximately one-third of consumers see crime at retail locations as a serious issue, prompting many to alter their shopping habits.
The survey highlights that 58% of shoppers now prefer online shopping to avoid potential in-store crime incidents. Furthermore, among those who have witnessed retail crime firsthand, 63% are more inclined to shop online, underscoring the direct impact of these experiences on consumer preferences.
In response to rising theft, retailers have implemented measures such as locking merchandise, leading to longer wait times for customers. Notably, 51% of consumers report waiting over five minutes to access items in stores with locked merchandise, which may further deter in-store shopping.
The survey also indicates strong public support for technology-driven security solutions. Over half of the respondents believe that license plate recognition cameras effectively deter retail theft, and 62% feel that recorded security video enhances store safety. This sentiment is particularly pronounced in major metropolitan areas, where 52% of consumers advocate for technological interventions to combat retail crime.
The findings suggest that retailers that adopt advanced security technologies may not only reduce crime but also restore consumer confidence in the safety of in-store shopping. As Michael Simon, chief strategy officer at Zencity, observes, “American consumers want to feel safe while shopping and are eager for retailers to adopt new technology to restore a safer, more welcoming, and more convenient shopping experience.”
Rail theft on the rise 🛤️
Cargo theft from U.S. Class I railroads exceeded $100 million in 2024, according to the Association of American Railroads. The industry is dealing with a 40% increase in thefts, with more than 65,000 reported incidents last year. Organized criminal groups are increasingly targeting freight shipments, and many suspects are armed, raising concerns about the safety of law enforcement.
The AAR reports that fewer than 1 in 10 theft attempts result in an arrest, and many of those arrested are repeat offenders. One railroad even noted that a single individual was arrested 17 times. The industry is calling for tougher penalties for cargo theft, as well as more resources for federal prosecutors to combat the crime effectively.
Additionally, the AAR is advocating for the passage of a bill introduced in 2024 by U.S. Reps. David Valadao and Brad Schneider, which would improve coordination between federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to address supply chain theft. While the bill did not pass last year, the push for stronger legislation continues as freight theft remains a growing concern.Learn more about the rise of rail theft here.
International package hackers 📦
Thirteen individuals have been charged as part of an international theft ring targeting cell phone shipments.
Over the past year, an investigation led by Glen Rock Police, Homeland Security, the FBI and other agencies uncovered a scheme involving the theft of valuable electronic devices. The ring used automated scripts to scrape data from FedEx and a major U.S. cellular provider’s tracking systems, while bribing employees to provide confidential customer information. This intelligence allowed the group to identify valuable packages and steal them during delivery.
The thefts spanned multiple locations, including Glen Rock, New Jersey, and involved a multilayered operation, with dispatchers selling delivery information and runners stealing the packages.
Those charged face multiple counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to transport stolen goods.
Learn more about the allegations here.
Registration now open for May’s Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas 🎉
Be part of the solution that stops freight fraud in its tracks. Let’s cut through the noise and address this issue head-on!
Freight fraud has reached a crisis level, and it impacts everyone in the industry. It’s time for us to come together to address this critical problem and share best practices on how to mitigate it.
Join us on May 14 in Dallas at the Freight Fraud Symposium where transportation executives, freight leaders and technology buyers will come together to discuss the issues we all face, share lessons learned and get insights on the latest technology to help us tackle this problem.
Space is limited, so register now to save your spot!
Lawmakers look at expanding FMCSA’s power to rein in cargo theft
3PL Summit: Truckstop reflects on 30 years of fighting freight fraud
Cargo thefts surge 49%; driver training under Trump; up close with NASA crawler