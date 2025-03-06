Shoppers fearful of crime at retail locations

A recent nationwide survey by Flock Safety and Zencity reveals a significant shift in consumer behavior due to escalating concerns over organized retail crime. Approximately one-third of consumers see crime at retail locations as a serious issue, prompting many to alter their shopping habits.

The survey highlights that 58% of shoppers now prefer online shopping to avoid potential in-store crime incidents. Furthermore, among those who have witnessed retail crime firsthand, 63% are more inclined to shop online, underscoring the direct impact of these experiences on consumer preferences.

In response to rising theft, retailers have implemented measures such as locking merchandise, leading to longer wait times for customers. Notably, 51% of consumers report waiting over five minutes to access items in stores with locked merchandise, which may further deter in-store shopping.

The survey also indicates strong public support for technology-driven security solutions. Over half of the respondents believe that license plate recognition cameras effectively deter retail theft, and 62% feel that recorded security video enhances store safety. This sentiment is particularly pronounced in major metropolitan areas, where 52% of consumers advocate for technological interventions to combat retail crime.



