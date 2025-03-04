Railroads say freight theft cost more than $100 million in 2024

Cargo theft cost U.S. Class I railroads more than $100 million in 2024, the Association of American Railroads said, calling for more federal efforts to address the problem and more effective prosecution of those arrested.

The AAR said in a recently released fact sheet that organized criminal groups are increasingly targeting freight moves, with estimates that more than 65,000 such thefts occurred in 2024. That would represent an approximately 40% increase. Railroads also say suspects are increasingly armed, increasing the risk of violence when authorities attempt an arrest.

No more than one in 10 theft attempts result in an arrest, the industry group said, and many of those arrested are repeat offenders; one railroad has reported arresting the same individual 17 times. The organization is calling for moves including increased penalties for those who commit cargo theft, “efficient and effective prosecution” when a theft occurs, and funding for federal prosecutors dedicated to cargo theft.

The AAR has also called for passage of a bill introduced in 2024 by U.S. Reps. David G. Valadao, R-Calif., and Brad Schneider, D-Ill., that seeks to increase coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and FBI to address supply chain theft. That bill died in committee last year; it does not appear to have been reintroduced as of yet in the current congressional term.