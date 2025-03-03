Canadian National finalizes acquisition of Iowa Northern

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway and Iowa Northern Railway have officially joined operations, CN said Monday.

“This additional investment in the United States underscores our dedication to delivering outstanding rail service while driving economic growth,” CN CEO Tracy Robinson said in a press release. “CN customers and partners along this network will benefit from single-line service offering new options and access to new markets.”

Said Derek Taylor, CN’s chief field operating officer, “Both CN and Iowa Northern have built their reputations on putting safety first, and by delivering innovative, sustainable and reliable transportation solutions to our customers.”

CN announced its plans to purchase the 218-mile Iowa Northern in late 2023. The move was approved by the Surface Transportation Board in January — about six months after the board’s deadline for a decision — by a 3-1 vote. The board’s then-chairman, Robert E. Primus, cast the only opposing vote, citing concerns about decreased competition. The acquisition was effective Feb. 13 under the board decision, but CN says Iowa Northern was merged into CN this past Saturday.



