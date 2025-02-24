BNSF profits and revenue lag railway’s overall traffic growth

OMAHA, Neb. — BNSF Railway’s pretax profits increased slightly in 2024 as traffic-mix changes — more intermodal, less coal — and lower fuel surcharge revenue offset an overall 6.5% increase in freight volume.

For the year, BNSF’s pretax earnings increased 0.5%, to $6.64 billion, while revenue declined 0.5%, to $23.35 billion, the railway’s corporate parent, Berkshire Hathaway, reported on Saturday.

BNSF’s net income declined 1.1%, to $5.03 billion. The railway’s operating ratio was 68%, an improvement of 0.4 points.

The revenue decline, Berkshire said, was due primarily to a 6.6% drop in average revenue per carload, which was attributed to lower fuel surcharge revenue and changes in business mix.



