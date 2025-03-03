Machinists union ratifies CSX pact

CSX announced on Monday that employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) have voted to ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement.



“IAM’s ratification is a testament to the strength of our partnership with union leadership,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX), in a release. “This underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued and respected. Together, as ONE CSX, we will continue enhancing safety, efficiency, and service to secure sustained growth.”

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 work groups, accounting for 47% of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care and paid-time-off benefits.

The company said it “remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.”