3 ratings agencies weigh in on Patriot Rail’s finances amid debt structure change

Shortline operator Patriot Rail, the business-facing name of NA Rail, is going to the debt markets for refinancing, prompting all three ratings agencies to weigh in on its issue.

Three ratings on the same issue and company at the same issue is unusual. Companies often are satisfied with one or maybe two. But all three were published this week.

The debt issue in question is a $440 million offering to pay down existing debt, pay a dividend to shareholders and cover transaction fees. The ratings agencies also took into account Patriot’s plan to substitute a $40 million senior secured revolving credit facility with a five-year, $50 million senior secured RCF.

Ratings analyses published by Moody’s (NYSE: MCO), Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) normally do not include information such as revenue or income for privately owned companies. But the Moody’s report pegged Patriot Rail’s revenue at $198 million in 2024. S&P S&P said it expects Patriot Rail’s revenue to grow 4% to 6% this year.

The agencies’ ratings of NA Rail stretched out over three notches. What S&P calls its Long Term Issuer rating was set at B-, affirming its existing rating. Moody’s was the equivalent of one notch higher at B2 on its Corporate Family Rating – also an affirmation.

Fitch was the highest at B+ for its Issuer Default Rating. That was a first-time rating on Patriot Rail from Fitch.

There was an unusual divergence on the rating of the actual debt issue. Fitch gave a notably higher rating of BB, three notches above the B2 rating from Moody’s and four above the B- from S&P. When a borrower is rated by multiple ratings agencies, the ratings tend to be equivalent or at most one notch apart.

All the ratings are deep in non-investment-grade territory.

Patriot Rail’s website lists 31 individual shortline railroads owned by the company. The bulk of them are in the Midwest. A map of the company’s operations can be found here.



