Lawmakers look at expanding FMCSA’s power to rein in cargo theft

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration could and should do much more to address the surge in cargo theft in the trucking industry, according to carriers that have fallen victim to the crime.

“One issue we’ve seen constantly is that [FMCSA] is falling further and further behind the sophistication of these criminal organizations,” Adam Blanchard, CEO of San Antonio-based trucking company Double Diamond Transport and brokerage Tanager Logistics LLC, testified before the Senate Commerce Committee’s surface transportation subcommittee on Thursday.

“FMCSA needs to be the group that quarterbacks a unified federal group of agencies and law enforcement groups to address these issues and create a database and repository so it can be coordinated appropriately among federal and state law enforcement, and increase the cybersecurity that they have to prevent these things from happening.”

Blanchard testifying on Thursday. Credit: U.S. Senate

Blanchard’s outlook resulted from personal experience with a cargo theft scam at his brokerage company beginning a year ago. He told the subcommittee that criminals purporting to be with his company brokered loads to unsuspecting carriers that delivered cargo while the scammers took the money.



