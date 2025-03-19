Intangles maps physics of truck components for predictive maintenance

Intangles, a digital twin technology company focused on predictive maintenance, recently started showcasing the outcome of its partnership with the Contra Costa County Transit Authority (CCCTA), a transit agency for the San Francisco Bay Area, where Intangles’ real-time diagnostic solutions have helped improve fleet performance, reduce maintenance costs and ensure compliance with state regulations.

Founded in India, Intangles has expanded its reach into the North American market, leveraging expertise in data analytics and predictive maintenance to transform fleet management, said Anup Patil, CEO of Intangles, in an interview with FreightWaves.

The commercial vehicle sector faces mounting challenges, from complex emissions standards to rising operational costs. Intangles has developed an approach that shifts maintenance strategies from reactive to proactive by collecting vehicle data at high frequencies. The proprietary analytics system combines diagnostic codes with deep physics-based insights, offering fleet operators intelligence to prevent breakdowns and optimize vehicle performance.

“Most fleets were just looking at diagnostic trouble codes and location-based tracking analytics. We went a step beyond that and started looking into the physics of every component of the vehicle and also fed that into our machine learning platform. When you bring all of this information together, essentially using hybrid analytics or a digital twin strategy, you can start to see an anomaly over a period of time with a certain confidence index. Then you can predict a component-level performance degradation and raise an early warning,” Patil explained.



