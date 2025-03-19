Walmart rolls forward with brokerage: What it means for Amazon

Trucking companies in Walmart Transportation’s network have recently started receiving emails about Walmart’s new third-party logistics offering. This initiative signals the retailer’s deeper expansion into freight services that it announced in August, leveraging its existing logistics network as an offering to its Walmart Sellers.

The emails, sent to select carriers, introduce Walmart’s brokerage program and outline the benefits of participation.

“We’re connecting with a select group of carriers like yourself to embark on an initiative that will transform the way we deliver to our customers. By joining us, you’ll have the opportunity to secure steady freight and play a crucial role in ensuring our freight reaches all our customers,” said the email obtained by FreightWaves.

Carriers are directed to a website to begin the onboarding process, with additional guidance provided as they complete each step. The communication invites interested carriers to reach out for details.



