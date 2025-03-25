Uber Freight’s Powerloop begins offering dedicated tours to carriers

Uber Freight’s latest innovation, released Tuesday, directly addresses the challenges behind truck utilization through advanced tour planning. The new offering expands Uber Freight’s Powerloop drop-and-hook program, providing carriers with access to reliable freight and greater control over their operations with dedicated tours.

Carriers, especially owner-operators, face the persistent challenge of securing consistent or dedicated loads. Fluctuations in load availability and unpredictable rates can lead to instability, particularly in softer markets. While tighter markets might offer improved load availability and rates, carriers express a desire for more consistency and stronger relationships with shippers.

The Powerloop dedicated tours program moves beyond a simple headhaul and backhaul structure by stringing multiple loads together and suggesting return loads, reducing empty miles and increasing earning potential.

“The big win with tours already is drivers don’t lose all of that productivity, the empty miles and all the other time-consuming tasks that come with chasing spot loads,” Alyssa Correale, vice president of operations for Powerloop, told FreightWaves in an interview.



