Former Nikola Motor founder Trevor Milton pardoned by President Trump

The Nikola saga took a new turn Thursday night when Trevor Mlton, founder, former executive chairman and CEO of Nikola Corp., was issued a full and unconditional pardon from President Trump.

Milton founded Nikola in 2014 and later led a SPAC-backed initial public offering in June 2020. The company was once valued at $30 billion and had a multibillion dollar contract with General Motors in place.

However, Nikola’s and Milton’s fortunes reversed following fraud allegations against Milton by short-seller Hindenburg Research in September 2020. Shortly after, Milton resigned from the company and was later convicted of securities and wire fraud in 2022.

Milton was sentenced to four years in prison in December 2023 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York, for making false and misleading statements to retail investors to drive demand for the stock.



