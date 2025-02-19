Nikola files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Nikola Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday after failing to secure a buyer or raise additional capital. The Phoenix-based manufacturer of zero-emissions trucks announced it will pursue an auction and sale process for its assets as it grapples with ongoing financial difficulties.

This marks a dramatic fall for a company that was, at its valuation peak in 2020, briefly worth more than Ford Motor Co.

“Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic factors that have impacted our ability to operate,” said Steve Girsky, president and CEO of Nikola, in a statement. “Unfortunately, our very best efforts have not been enough to overcome these significant challenges, and the Board has determined that Chapter 11 represents the best possible path forward under the circumstances for the Company and its stakeholders.”

The bankruptcy filing comes after months of attempts to raise capital and reduce liabilities. Nikola enters Chapter 11 with approximately $47 million in cash on hand, which it plans to use to fund limited operations, implement the sale process and exit bankruptcy through a plan process.



