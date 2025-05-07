Forward Air touts Q1 achievements, investors await next steps

Forward Air saw modest improvements on some financial metrics during the first quarter, but pressure from investors is mounting for the company to complete a strategic review of potential options for its business following a controversial merger with Omni Logistics.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group, which holds a 4.1% equity stake in the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company, advised shareholders on Wednesday to vote against three of Forward’s directors at the upcoming annual meeting.

A letter said that while both the board and the management team have been somewhat refreshed following the deal’s January 2024 closing, the targeted board members’ “egregious M&A records” and “histories of presiding over massive value destruction” warrant their removal. The letter also said the board had moved “alarmingly slowly” on its review of strategic alternatives, and it questioned the ultimate motives of the process.

Management from the company didn’t provide an update on the review other than to say the process continues and that it has had discussions with interested parties.



