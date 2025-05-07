Activist investor pushes board shake-up at Forward Air

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is calling on Forward Air shareholders to vote against three legacy board directors who it asserts have “egregious M&A records” and “histories of presiding over massive value destruction.”

The Wednesday letter calls for the removal of board Chairman George Mayes and directors Javier Polit and Laurie Tucker. All three have served on Forward’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) board for at least four years, a period which included a controversial acquisition of Omni Logistics that has left the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company with a significant debt load.

The firm also claims the board has been slow to earnestly execute a strategic review of Forward’s options, which include a potential sale to private equity, after announcing at the beginning of the year it would do so.

“In the four months since its announcement, the Board has moved alarmingly slowly, causing us to become deeply troubled by its apparent inability or unwillingness to advance shareholders’ best interests,” the letter said. “We fear that the Board has not even entered into non-disclosure agreements with any interested parties as of the date of this letter.”



