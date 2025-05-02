Forward Air looks for a fresh start in Delaware

Forward Air is asking shareholders to approve a plan to reincorporate from Tennessee to Delaware. The calculated move would provide the troubled trucking and logistics company with improved optionality as it navigates a strategic review following the fallout from a controversial merger with Omni Logistics. One potential outcome from the review process includes the sale of the company, which may be easier to accomplish if it is domiciled in Delaware.

A preliminary proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is calling on shareholders to bless the reincorporation through a merger process using a newly formed subsidiary. The plan doesn’t involve a change of ownership, nor a change in operations, and the company won’t be uprooting its headquarters located in Greeneville, Tennessee.

“The Board believes that it is essential for the Company to be able to draw upon Delaware’s well-established principles of corporate governance in making legal and business decisions while preserving important shareholder rights to which our shareholders are accustomed, in the interest of maximizing long-term shareholder value,” a Thursday filing said.

The new plan, which the board approved on Tuesday, would likely ease the path to a sale as it could garner “broader participation by potentially interested parties as the Board considers strategic alternatives.”