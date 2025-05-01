Tariffs trim Schneider National’s 2025 growth expectations

Multimodal transportation provider Schneider National said it still expects to see growth and operational improvement across its three businesses this year, just at a more subdued pace given the tariff overhang. So far, the changing trade landscape hasn’t produced any dramatic shifts in customer demand.

Rates across its truckload segment have increased by low- to mid-single-digits this year. However, the carrier is taking less volume from some shippers when the rate isn’t desirable. It now expects rate and volume growth in the segment to be more muted moving forward. (Schneider is approximately one-third of the way through its TL bid season.)

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents on Thursday, 2 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 5 cents higher year over year. The increase was primarily due to the December acquisition of dedicated carrier Cowan Systems.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) cut its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to 75 cents to $1, a 17% reduction (at the midpoint) from its initial guidance. The updated outlook bracketed the current consensus estimate of 89 cents. The company expects continued y/y improvement in results the rest of the year.



