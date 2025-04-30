Losses continue to mount at Heartland Express

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported its seventh straight net loss (excluding one-time gains) on Wednesday.

The North Liberty, Iowa-based company reported a net loss of $13.9 million for the first quarter, or 18 cents per share. That compared to a net loss of 19 cents in the year-ago period. Consensus estimates ranged from breakeven to a 10-cent loss for the recent period.

Gains on the sale of rolling stock were a 2-cent tailwind (at a normalized tax rate) compared to last year.

Revenue fell 19% year over year to $219 million. (Heartland does not provide operating metrics for utilization and pricing.)



