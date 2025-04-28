Landstar quantifies suspected fraud event, delays Q1 report

Freight broker Landstar System announced it has delayed reporting first-quarter results as it further investigates suspected supply chain fraud that was uncovered during the last week of March. It said the event is not expected to exceed $15 million of net income before accounting for professional fees and potential insurance recoveries.

On April 2, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company cut its earnings-per-share guidance for the quarter to a range of 90 to 95 cents from $1.05 to $1.25, citing “highly elevated” insurance and claims expenses “primarily due to cargo theft and truck accident claim development.” It also flagged an investigation into “significant supply chain fraud,” which was expected to amount to a 35-to-50-cent EPS hit to the period before any insurance recovery.

A Friday update said the fraud took place in its freight forwarding unit and could be as high as a 43-cent EPS drag ($15 million after tax) on the first quarter. It also rescheduled its first-quarter earnings release date to May 13 from Tuesday and sought a five-day filing extension with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“The rescheduling of the Company’s 2025 first quarter earnings release and the anticipated delay in filing the Company’s Form 10-Q for the 2025 first quarter relate to the ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters in connection with this previously referenced fraud matter,” a news release stated.