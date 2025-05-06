Saia, others buying 10 Yellow Corp. terminals

Another block of defunct less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp.’s terminals are set to be sold, according to a filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. A Monday motion to the court asked for approval to sell 10 locations valued at $20.7 million.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) is acquiring three leased properties for $6.5 million. The locations include a 72-door terminal in Orlando, Florida, a 54-door terminal in Deer Park, New York, and 21 doors in Calexico, California. Once the deal closes, the LTL carrier will have acquired 31 terminals from Yellow’s estate for roughly $250 million.

It spent last year opening 21 of the 28 locations it acquired from the first two auctions of Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) real estate. Saia was also active relocating other terminals to better-suited spaces in 2024.

Saia’s expansion has allowed it to cement a position as a national carrier serving all 48 contiguous states. However, costs associated with onboarding the new sites and growing tonnage at an industry-leading pace caught up with it in the first quarter, when it missed expectations and saw its shares tumble 30%.



