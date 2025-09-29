Energy crisis looms for US warehouses

An annual survey conducted by industrial real estate investment trust Prologis revealed supply chain managers are becoming increasingly concerned with reliable energy sources for the warehouses they operate.

Of the 1,816 senior executives polled across the globe, 89% said they experienced an energy-related disruption to operations over the past year. The outlook among the group is that energy reliability could be the “next major supply chain crisis.”

“Almost nine in 10 companies experienced energy disruption in the past year, from price volatility to weather-driven outages,” a Monday report said. “Executives are consequently worried about power reliability, with seven in 10 saying they fear outages more than any other disruption.”

Mass adoption of AI technologies and the required buildout of data centers to support them will likely drive a 10% to 50% increase in power requirements over the next five years, 76% of the respondents said.