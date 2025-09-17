Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Freight shipments fall faster in August

Cass data shows LTL volume erosion, TL shipments step higher

Todd Maiden
·
Freight shipments captured by Cass are forecast to decline 7% y/y in September. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • August freight shipments experienced a 9.3% year-over-year decline, the largest drop since October 2023, primarily driven by less-than-truckload (LTL) shipment decreases.
  • Freight expenditures fell 2.8% from July to August, though year-over-year rates increased due to a shift from LTL to truckload (TL) shipments.
  • Despite year-over-year increases in the truckload linehaul index, overall freight demand remains weak, influenced by ongoing trade impacts and subdued domestic industrial activity.
  • A potential future tightening of capacity is predicted, driven by reduced heavy vehicle production, which could lead to increased freight returning to the for-hire market.
Freight shipments fell at an accelerated pace in August, according to a monthly update from Cass Information Systems.

The company’s multimodal transportation index recorded a 9.3% year-over-year decline in shipments, the largest y/y drop since October 2023. Volumes slid 1.5% from July.

The North American domestic freight dataset showed that less-than-truckload shipments were the primary detractor as truckload and intermodal volumes stepped higher.

Earlier this month, several publicly traded LTL carriers reported tonnage declines as domestic industrial activity remains subdued.

The Wednesday report from Cass said freight shipments captured on the platform will likely decline 7% y/y in September.

August 2025
y/y
2-year
m/m
m/m (SA)
Shipments-9.3%-11.0%-1.5%-1.5%
Expenditures-0.4%-9.4%-2.8%-1.4%
TL Linehaul Index1.2%-2.1%-1.8%NM
Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)

Cass’ freight expenditures index, which measures total freight spend including fuel, fell 2.8% from July to August (down 1.4% seasonally adjusted). The index was down 0.4% y/y, which was the first y/y decline in five months. On a two-year-stacked comparison, the declines widened to 9.4% (compared to 5.8% last month).

Netting the change in shipments from the change in expenditures shows actual freight rates were up 9.8% y/y (1.2% lower sequentially). The mix shift from LTL to TL drove the increase in average rate.

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the Outbound Tender Reject Index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections are outperforming prior-year levels but still not signaling a recovery. To learn more about SONAR, click here.
SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates are just slightly ahead of year-ago levels.

Cass’ TL linehaul index, which tracks rates excluding fuel and accessorial surcharges, slid 1.8% sequentially but was up 1.2% y/y. August marked an eighth straight y/y increase. The index is expected to see a “small increase” this year.

The report said demand has been weak since the trade war began, keeping the supply side from tightening. But a reduction in day cab orders with the OEMs could be a signal that private fleets are contracting and that lost freight will return to the for-hire market.

“As the economy is likely to absorb the effects of tariffs over the next several months, our freight demand outlook remains cautious,” the report said. “But the silver lining of lower heavy vehicle production and lost manufacturing jobs is that tighter capacity will likely drive freight back to the for-hire market eventually.”

Data used in the indexes comes from freight bills paid by Cass (NASDAQ: CASS), a provider of payment management solutions. Cass processes $36 billion in freight payables annually on behalf of customers.

