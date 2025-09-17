Freight shipments fall faster in August

Freight shipments fell at an accelerated pace in August, according to a monthly update from Cass Information Systems.

The company’s multimodal transportation index recorded a 9.3% year-over-year decline in shipments, the largest y/y drop since October 2023. Volumes slid 1.5% from July.

The North American domestic freight dataset showed that less-than-truckload shipments were the primary detractor as truckload and intermodal volumes stepped higher.

Earlier this month, several publicly traded LTL carriers reported tonnage declines as domestic industrial activity remains subdued.