Werner sees market inching closer to recovery

Werner Enterprises sounded a little more upbeat about the prospects of a recovery at an investor conference this week. Representatives from the company noted a modest improvement in operations from a year ago but acknowledged fundamentals remain unfavorable as the market moves through a fourth year of a freight recession.

Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) said at Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MS) 13th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, California that demand is largely in line with typical seasonal trends, with “positive momentum” being experienced in both its dedicated and logistics offerings. Werner’s dedicated fleet is benefitting from recent business wins and exposure to discount retail, where demand for non-discretionary goods requiring constant replenishment is largely unfettered by a changing trade landscape.

The company’s peak season typically hinges on just a couple of large customers. So far, conversations with those shippers are signaling the likelihood of slightly higher volumes and rates this year.

Management from multimodal peer Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) was less bullish at the conference, noting demand has remained in a “tight band” with little fluctuation during the third quarter. The team said market dynamics remain similar to a year ago but highlighted the potential for a better peak season if some project freight opportunities come together.