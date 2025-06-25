English Language Proficiency Standards Could Drive Rates Higher

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is intensifying enforcement of English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards, signaling major operational changes for the trucking industry. As of today, June 25, 2025, drivers who fail to meet these requirements face immediate grounding, potentially straining trucking capacity, increasing tender rejections, and driving up national truckload rates.

FreightWaves estimates that 10% of truck drivers currently fall short of the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) English proficiency standards, highlighting the potential for widespread impact.