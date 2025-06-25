English Language Proficiency Standards Could Drive Rates Higher

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is intensifying enforcement of English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards, signaling major operational changes for the trucking industry. As of today, June 25, 2025, drivers who fail to meet these requirements face immediate grounding, potentially straining trucking capacity, increasing tender rejections, and driving up national truckload rates.
FreightWaves estimates that 10% of truck drivers currently fall short of the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) English proficiency standards, highlighting the potential for widespread impact.
Market Dynamics
The FMCSA’s directive is already reshaping the industry. FreightWaves’ SONAR data shows a 6% tender rejection rate, indicating a balanced market. However, stricter enforcement threatens this equilibrium. Trucking companies are revising hiring policies to prioritize candidates who meet ELP standards. Stricter enforcement is likely to reduce the pool of qualified drivers, shrinking trucking capacity. This could increase tender rejections, giving carriers more leverage to select loads and influencing the tender rejection index.
Effects on National Truckload Rates
Reduced trucking capacity is expected to push national truckload rates higher. SONAR’s National Truckload Index currently stands at $2.27 per mile. Due to limited truck availability, rates are likely to follow as tender rejections rise. Carriers will likely use tightening conditions to adjust pricing to offset costs tied to compliance.
Strategic Preparations
Fleet operators should act proactively. Providing language training for non-English-speaking drivers can ensure compliance and maintain operations. Staying updated on FMCSA policies through resources like the ELD & Safety page is essential for adapting to changes.
As ELP enforcement intensifies, shippers should prepare for potential capacity shortages in the coming months.