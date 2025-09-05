Saia, LTL carriers still waiting for cycle turn

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia saw tonnage flip back into negative territory in August.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported Friday a 2.2% year-over-year tonnage decline in August following a 0.9% increase in July. The August tonnage result was the combination of a 2.2% decline in shipments and a 0.1% increase in weight per shipment.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) was one of the industry’s biggest market share winners following Yellow Corp.’s July 2023 collapse, however its 22-month streak of positive y/y tonnage results ended in May. The carrier is facing mid-single- to low-double-digit y/y comps in the last four months of this year.

(Saia’s two-year-stacked comparisons remain positive so far in the third quarter, with both July and August up 6%.)