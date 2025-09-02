Yellow nets $176M for rolling stock while ex-employees await payouts

The liquidation of Yellow Corp.’s rolling stock generated $175.7 million in net proceeds over the past two years, according to a final report submitted to a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The defunct less-than-truckload carrier entered deals with various auction houses in October 2023 to sell the more than 60,000 units listed in its August 2023 bankruptcy filing. The portfolio included approximately 12,000 owned tractors and 35,000 owned trailers.

A filing with the court last week showed the estate executed nearly 58,000 transactions generating $236.4 million in gross proceeds from the sale of tractors, trailers, yard trucks and forklifts. The report didn’t provide a distribution breakdown for the $60.7 million in commissions, fees and expenses paid to liquidators, which included Nations Capital, Ritchie Brothers and IronPlanet.

A July monthly operating report showed Yellow’s estate had $623 million in cash. In addition to the proceeds from equipment sales, Yellow has sold more than 200 service centers for nearly $2.4 billion. The cash will be used to repay its remaining creditors, including former workers who hold claims for PTO, sick time and grievance pay.