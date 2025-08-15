Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FinanceLess than Truckload (LTL)NewsTruckingWarehouse

Yellow Corp. to sell Ontario terminal, 2 others for $16M

Bankrupt LTL carrier's estate has liquidated nearly $2.4B in real estate

Todd Maiden
·
Yellow's estate had more than $600 million in cash on hand at the end of June. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Bankrupt Yellow Corp. is selling three terminals for approximately $16 million to settle claims.
  • The largest sale is a Canadian terminal for $15.6 million to a concrete supplier.
  • Proceeds will cover employee claims and other debts.
  • Yellow's estate has already sold 215 terminals for nearly $2.4 billion and currently holds $608 million in cash.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Bankrupt Yellow Corp. has entered a motion with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell three terminals valued at approximately $16 million, according to a Thursday filing.

A $15.6 million sale agreement has been inked for a 42-door terminal in Ontario, Canada. A local concrete supplier appears to be the buyer.

The other properties include a 14-door location in Jacksonville, North Carolina ($300,000) and an 8-door terminal in Quebec ($115,000).

All three properties are owned by the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s estate.

Proceeds from the sales will settle claims against the estate, including employee claims for PTO, sick time and amounts sought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Yellow’s estate has sold roughly 215 terminals for nearly $2.4 billion.

A monthly operating report for June showed the estate had $608 million in cash and has paid out $220 million in professional fees and expenses since the August 2023 bankruptcy filing.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.