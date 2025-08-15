Yellow Corp. to sell Ontario terminal, 2 others for $16M

Bankrupt Yellow Corp. has entered a motion with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell three terminals valued at approximately $16 million, according to a Thursday filing.

A $15.6 million sale agreement has been inked for a 42-door terminal in Ontario, Canada. A local concrete supplier appears to be the buyer.

The other properties include a 14-door location in Jacksonville, North Carolina ($300,000) and an 8-door terminal in Quebec ($115,000).

All three properties are owned by the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s estate.