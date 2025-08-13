Landstar says $3.4M jury verdict, other charges to weigh on Q3

Freight broker Landstar System disclosed several charges that it expects to incur during the third quarter, including $3.4 million in damages stemming from an accident involving its subsidiary, Landstar Ranger.

A Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said a Texas jury found Landstar Ranger acted as a broker, not a motor carrier in a 2021 “tragic vehicular accident.” The verdict assigned 15% of the $22.8 million in total monetary damages to Landstar. The remaining 85% of the damages were attributed to truckload carrier MyUniverse, the motor carrier hauling the brokered load.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) previously disclosed the accident in its second-quarter report at the end of July. The company noted the shipment was conducted under “a non-exclusive truck brokerage contractual arrangement,” and didn’t involve one of its business capacity owners, who haul almost exclusively for Landstar.

The company said it had already included an “immaterial accrual” for the accident on its balance sheet in the second quarter and that there is “no anticipated change to the previously recorded immaterial accrual.”