Landstar reports trucking revenue growth for first time in nearly 3 years

Freight broker Landstar System reported a year-over-year increase in trucking revenue during the second quarter, marking the first such increase in 11 quarters. The company also noted a flattening of attrition among its core carriers and the highest gross additions in that group in seven quarters.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.20 on Tuesday after the market closed. The result was 3 cents ahead of the consensus estimate but 28 cents lower y/y.

Table: Landstar’s key performance indicators

Q2 delivers some good, some bad

Truck transportation revenue increased 1.1% y/y to $1.12 billion as a 1.5% y/y decline in total truck loads was offset by a 2.6% increase in revenue per load. Flatbed and power-only revenue trends were more pronounced across Landstar’s platform, up 5% y/y and 30% y/y, respectively.

Compared to the first quarter, truck transportation revenue was 6.5% higher, with loads and revenue per load increasing equally.