Heartland Express books another loss in Q2

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported an eighth consecutive net loss (excluding one-time real estate gains) during the second quarter. The North Liberty, Iowa-based company noted some sequential improvement from the first quarter but said market conditions remain unfavorable.

Heartland’s (NASDAQ: HTLD) $10.9 million net loss, or 14 cents per share, was worse than analysts’ expectations for a 7-cent-per-share loss. The result was also 10 cents worse than the year-ago loss. A $1.7 million year-over-year increase in gains on equipment sales provided a 2-cent tailwind (at a normalized tax rate) to the period.

Revenue fell 23% y/y to $210 million, which was $20 million shy of consensus. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue was down 22% y/y. Like other TL carriers, Heartland has been culling its fleet count and walking away from some unprofitable freight. However, the latest downturn has been protracted and Heartland has been unable to orchestrate a turnaround at some of its previously acquired brands.

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the Outbound Tender Reject Index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections are outperforming prior-year levels but still not signaling a recovery. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Citing an “operating environment where current capacity outpaces weak freight demand,” Heartland CEO Mike Gerdin noted that TL fundamentals remain untenable.