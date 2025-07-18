New LTL freight class rules take effect on Saturday

Major changes to the way less-than-truckload freight is categorized will take effect on Saturday following a rework to the National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s (NMFTA) decades-old classification system.

After many months of internal alterations, public listening sessions and feedback from industry participants, the nonprofit trade group has rolled out a simplified version of its 90-year-old National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system. The new guidelines are designed to move the LTL industry toward a density-based approach to classifying freight that more accurately reflects the actual cost of shipping goods.

“The LTL carriers want the full impact of these NMFC changes to be felt, both by them and shippers,” said Scooter Sayers, director of business development (LTL Solutions), at Cubiscan, a maker of freight dimensioners, in an interview.

The new coding system will still evaluate freight on four characteristics — density, handling, stowability and liability. However, it will now prioritize density when there are no special concerns with the other three.