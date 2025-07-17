ArcBest CEO Judy McReynolds to retire

Trucking and logistics provider ArcBest announced that CEO Judy McReynolds will retire at the end of the year, with company President Seth Runser set to succeed her on Jan. 1. McReynolds will continue to serve as the company’s chairman after the transition.

“Since her appointment as CEO in 2010, Judy has led ArcBest through transformative change, delivering outstanding results and building a strong foundation for the future,” said Steven Spinner, the board’s lead independent director, in a Thursday news release.

McReynolds has served at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) for 28 years and was tapped to lead the company in 2010. She’s credited with executing five acquisitions, navigating major industry disruptions and advancing several innovations, like the company’s material handling offering, Vaux.

During her tenure, ArcBest’s annual revenue has more than doubled to $4 billion and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization has grown to over $300 million. The company has also transitioned from being a predominantly asset-based, less-than-truckload carrier to a full-service trucking and asset-light logistics provider over than time.