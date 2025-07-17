ArcBest CEO Judy McReynolds to retire

Trucking and logistics provider ArcBest announced that CEO Judy McReynolds will retire at the end of the year, with company President Seth Runser set to succeed her on Jan. 1. McReynolds will continue to serve as the company’s chairman after the transition.
“Since her appointment as CEO in 2010, Judy has led ArcBest through transformative change, delivering outstanding results and building a strong foundation for the future,” said Steven Spinner, the board’s lead independent director, in a Thursday news release.
McReynolds has served at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) for 28 years and was tapped to lead the company in 2010. She’s credited with executing five acquisitions, navigating major industry disruptions and advancing several innovations, like the company’s material handling offering, Vaux.
During her tenure, ArcBest’s annual revenue has more than doubled to $4 billion and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization has grown to over $300 million. The company has also transitioned from being a predominantly asset-based, less-than-truckload carrier to a full-service trucking and asset-light logistics provider over than time.
McReynolds was elected as the company’s chairman in 2016.
“It has been a tremendous honor to lead ArcBest and work alongside such a talented and committed team,” McReynolds said. “Seth has played a pivotal role in ArcBest’s evolution into a leading integrated logistics company, helping to deliver record results while steering the team through unprecedented change. I have complete confidence in his leadership and ArcBest’s continued success.”
Runser will continue in his role as president and will also become a member of the board at the beginning of the year.
He’s been with the company for 18 years, starting as a management trainee and holding various leadership roles since. He was tapped to lead LTL subsidiary, ABF Freight, in 2021 and became ArcBest’s president in August 2024.
“Over the past 18 years, Seth has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and achieved strong results,” Spinner said. “His strategic insight and operational expertise have been instrumental in fostering innovation and advancing ArcBest’s customer-centric approach as a leading logistics partner.”
The announcement caps several recent leadership changes at ArcBest.
In May, ArcBest announced former C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) brokerage head Mac Pinkerton will join the company on Jan. 5 to lead operations at its struggling asset-light logistics business.
ArcBest announced 30-year company veteran Eddie Sorg as its new chief commercial officer at the beginning of the year.
Matt Godfrey succeeded Runser as president of ABF last August.
“Judy has shaped ArcBest’s culture and championed the customer-led approach that defines who we are today and uniquely positions us to serve our customers using various modes of transportation across our integrated suite of solutions,” Runser said. … “I am committed to carrying that legacy forward and leading ArcBest into the future.”