ArcBest announces leadership changes

ArcBest has named new commercial and strategic leaders. The changes, announced Thursday, are effective Feb. 1.

Eddie Sorg will become chief commercial officer at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB). He is currently chief operating officer of the company’s asset-light unit, which includes freight brokerage. Sorg is credited with several profit-improving initiatives since joining the company 30 years ago, including space-based and dynamic pricing in the less-than-truckload segment. He will oversee sales, marketing and yield, among other areas, in his new role.

Steven Leonard, chief commercial officer and president of the asset-light segment, will retire in June. He will continue to lead asset-light logistics operations until then.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I’d like to thank Steven for his many contributions to ArcBest for more than two decades,” said Chairman and CEO Judy McReynolds in a news release.



