Knight-Swift’s belt tightening offsets soft demand

Knight-Swift Transportation said it’s focused on cost control as it awaits a material inflection in demand. While management is “still cautious” it noted that customer conversations are a little more stable now that tariff concerns are easing.

The Phoenix-based transportation and logistics provider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents, which was in line with management’s prior guidance (30 to 38 cents), 2 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 11 cents higher year over year.

Consolidated revenue was 1% higher y/y at $1.86 billion (2% higher excluding fuel surcharges). An adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin) of 93.8% was 80 basis points better y/y.

The adjusted EPS result excluded expenses tied to past acquisitions, asset impairments and severance costs. The number included gains on equipment sales of $11.7 million, a $5.7 million y/y increase, or a 3-cent tailwind. A lower tax rate in the period provided a 2-cent tailwind.