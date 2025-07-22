FedEx Freight gives shippers ‘more time’ to adjust to new LTL class rules

The nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, FedEx Freight, is delaying enforcement of a new set of freight classification rules until Dec. 1.

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), a nonprofit trade group, rolled out final updates to its decades-old freight classification ratings on Saturday. The revisions are moving the industry toward a density-based coding system that is expected to more accurately align actual carrier costs with pricing.

For months, the NMFTA, carriers and 3PLs have been working to help shippers prepare for the changes to the 90-year-old National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system. The advice to shippers has been: “know your freight.”

Shippers are now tasked with better understanding the full dimensions of their shipments, not just the weights. The more information provided upfront, the more accurate shipment pricing is likely to be, experts say.