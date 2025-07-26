Losses mount at Pamt, TL unit posts 112.5% OR

Pamt Corp., formerly Pam Transportation Services, reported a third straight net loss on Friday after the market closed. Nearly one-third of the company’s revenue is tied to the automobile industry, where demand is starting to be negatively impacted by tariffs.

The Tontitown, Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s second-quarter net loss of $9.6 million, or 46 cents per share, outpaced losses of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter and 37 cents per share in the 2025 first quarter.

On a year-over-year comparison, the per-share results benefitted from a $4.3 million increase in gains on equipment sales (a 15-cent tailwind) and a $2.1 million increase in non-operating income (a 7-cent tailwind). Higher interest expense was a 3-cent headwind in the period.

Changes in Pamt’s (NASDAQ: PAMT) non-operating income are largely driven by fluctuations in the market value of its equity securities portfolio (including dividends received) and lease income from a facility, among other items.