Saia beginning to shake off growing pains

The 2025 first quarter could be the operational nadir for less-than-truckload carrier Saia. The company reported sequential improvement in second-quarter financial results on Friday as it appears to have a better handle on costs following a significant expansion to its terminal footprint.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) had 21 more facilities in the second quarter than it did a year ago. The added costs weighed on results as the carrier is still in the process of matching head count to volumes.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $2.67 before the market opened on Friday. The result was 28 cents ahead of the consensus estimate and 81 cents better than the first quarter.

However, on a year-over-year comparison, EPS was down $1.16, with the bulk of the deterioration tied to startup costs at new locations. Higher interest expense (debt used to fund the terminal purchases pushed net debt $125 million higher y/y) and a slightly higher tax rate combined for a 10-cent drag on the quarter.