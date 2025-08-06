Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Lineage says high food prices weighing on warehouse occupancy

Cold storage REIT lowers 2025 outlook due to subseasonal inventory trends

Occupancy is expected to improve sequentially in the back half of 2025, but from a lower-than-normal starting point. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Lineage Inc. reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results due to reduced customer inventories caused by high food prices and tariff uncertainty, leading to decreased warehouse occupancy.
  • The company lowered its full-year 2025 outlook for AFFO and adjusted EBITDA, citing muted seasonal inventory levels.
  • Despite a slight year-over-year revenue increase, same-warehouse pallet processing declined, and occupancy was down significantly compared to the previous year and quarter.
  • While recent weeks have shown some seasonal demand improvement, the recovery is slower than anticipated, with Lineage projecting inventory growth and increased occupancy for the remainder of the year.
Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. said high food prices and tariff uncertainty are weighing on customer inventories. The combination pushed occupancy lower at its facilities during the second quarter. With “demand bouncing along the bottom” the Novi, Michigan-based company lowered its full-year outlook.

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) reported a headline net loss of $7 million for the second quarter on Wednesday before the market opened. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which excludes depreciation, acquisition and restructuring costs, of 81 cents per share was 6 cents higher year over year.

The company reported a 1% y/y increase in consolidated net revenue to $1.35 billion. On a same-warehouse comparison, pallets processed through its facilities declined 3% y/y, with storage revenue per pallet up just slightly. Physical occupancy was 74.6% in the quarter, which was 230 basis points lower y/y and 190 bps worse than the first quarter.

Table: Lineage’s key performance indicators

“We saw muted seasonal inventory levels late in the second quarter and early into the third and are therefore lowering our outlook for the year,” said Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl in a news release. “While we expect continued sequential improvement in both same warehouse and total NOI in the second half, we are taking a more measured view of the balance of the year.”

The company lowered full-year 2025 AFFO guidance by 20 cents per share to a new range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share, a 6% reduction at the midpoint of the range. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization guidance of $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion was reduced by 4% at the midpoint.

On a Wednesday conference call with analysts, management said it has seen some seasonal improvement in demand in recent weeks, but the uptick has occurred later and at a more gradual pace than in past years. Lineage’s new forecast calls for inventories to build throughout the rest of the year, pushing occupancy higher across the network, albeit at a lower rate than previously contemplated.

Management said the pricing environment is “competitive but stable,” pointing to a 5% sequential increase in revenue per pallet during the quarter.

“Our focus remains on revenue growth, optimizing labor productivity, and controlling the controllables, setting the stage for strong operating leverage when our industry rebounds,” Lehmkuhl said.

Lineage manages 485 facilities with 3.1 billion cubic feet of space across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides freight forwarding, customs brokerage, drayage and truck transportation.

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.