Lineage says high food prices weighing on warehouse occupancy

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. said high food prices and tariff uncertainty are weighing on customer inventories. The combination pushed occupancy lower at its facilities during the second quarter. With “demand bouncing along the bottom” the Novi, Michigan-based company lowered its full-year outlook.

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) reported a headline net loss of $7 million for the second quarter on Wednesday before the market opened. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which excludes depreciation, acquisition and restructuring costs, of 81 cents per share was 6 cents higher year over year.

The company reported a 1% y/y increase in consolidated net revenue to $1.35 billion. On a same-warehouse comparison, pallets processed through its facilities declined 3% y/y, with storage revenue per pallet up just slightly. Physical occupancy was 74.6% in the quarter, which was 230 basis points lower y/y and 190 bps worse than the first quarter.

Table: Lineage’s key performance indicators

“We saw muted seasonal inventory levels late in the second quarter and early into the third and are therefore lowering our outlook for the year,” said Lineage President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl in a news release. “While we expect continued sequential improvement in both same warehouse and total NOI in the second half, we are taking a more measured view of the balance of the year.”