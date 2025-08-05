Freight market’s ‘holding pattern’ continues in July

The logistics industry continued to expand in July, but the transportation market remains stuck in a “holding pattern,” according to a monthly survey of supply chain professionals.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – returned a 52.6 reading for transportation capacity in the month. While up only 20 basis points from June, the subindex continued to show that any recovery in the freight cycle is unlikely to come from the supply side.

Sentiment around transportation capacity has signaled growth for more than three years now. (The dataset returned neutral readings of 50 twice last year.)

“So long as this metric comes in above 50.0, it is unlikely that we will have a truly robust expansion in the freight market,” a Tuesday report said.