Schneider National not yet choosing sides on potential changes in railroad landscape

Management from Schneider National said Thursday it is still contemplating how a Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger could impact its $1 billion-plus intermodal offering.

Schneider moved from the BNSF Railway (NYSE: BRK.B) to the UP for Western rail service in 2023. The same year, it inked a deal for North-South service with the CPKC (NYSE: CP).

UP’s (NYSE: UNP) $85 billion bid for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) would create a transcontinental railroad, likely redrawing North America’s intermodal trade lanes. But not all parties potentially impacted by the deal are ready to pick sides yet.

“We’re pro-competition and we’re pro-customer, and to the degree that any of this helps us achieve those, then that’s kind of where we’ll come down,” Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke told analysts on a Thursday call. “We don’t have enough information at this time to take an official position.”