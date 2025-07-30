Old Dominion not changing course as downturn lingers

Not surprisingly, Old Dominion Freight Line said Wednesday it will continue its strategy of attempting to hold market share while raising yields through economic downturns. The approach has allowed it to consistently generate industry-leading margins.

The less-than-truckload carrier said its book of business is off about 15% three years into a freight recession, a percentage it believes is on par with the rest of the industry. However, the company has been able to increase yields during this stretch, outperforming most in the space.

Old Dominion’s (NASDAQ: ODFL) revenue declined 6% y/y to $1.41 billion in the second quarter as tonnage fell 9.3% and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, increased 3.4% (5.3% higher excluding fuel surcharges).

On a two-year-stacked comparison, the carrier’s yield was 10.2% higher (excluding fuel). A 2.1% y/y decline in shipment weight was a modest tailwind to the yield metric in the quarter.