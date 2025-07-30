First look: ArcBest Q2 earnings

Trucking and logistics provider ArcBest missed second-quarter expectations ahead of the market open on Wednesday.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, which was 10 cents light of the consensus estimate and 62 cents lower year over year.

ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) consolidated revenue declined 5% y/y to $1.02 billion and came in just shy of consensus. The company’s asset-based unit, which includes results from less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a slight y/y increase in revenue to $713 million.

Tonnage per day at the unit was up 4.3% y/y as a 5.6% increase in daily shipments was partially offset by a 1.2% decline in weight per shipment. Revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was down 3.1% y/y (also off by a low-single digit excluding fuel surcharges).