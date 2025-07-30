ArcBest’s efficiency initiatives helping offset soft demand

ArcBest leaned on belt tightening and efficiency initiatives to partially offset weak demand during the second quarter. The company said it is “adding good new profitable business to the network” even as the less-than-truckload industry contends with protracted weakness in the manufacturing and housing segments.

Revenue at ArcBest’s (NASDAQ: ARCB) asset-based unit, which includes less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, came in flat year over year at $713 million. Tonnage per day was up 4.3% y/y but revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was off 3.1%.

The carrier had an easy tonnage comparison to the year-ago quarter (negative-20.3%) but faced a stiff yield comp (plus-23%). ABF is relying on a dynamic pricing model to drive equipment utilization higher. The formula provides discounts to fill space on equipment that is required to move through the network even if it isn’t full.

Asset-based tonnage was up y/y by 3.6% in April, 6.3% in May and 2.8% in June. However, preliminary results for July showed tonnage was flat y/y even against a notably negative comp from a year ago (negative-12.5% in July 2024).