Prologis sees narrow window before warehouse rents increase

Despite navigating weaker demand and uncertainty around trade policy, logistics real estate customers “looked beyond short-term volatility to activate long-term plans” in the second quarter, according to Prologis’ Industrial Business Indicator (IBI) report. While the real estate market remains in flux, indicators like net absorption and new leasing activity improved from the first quarter.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust acknowledged that decision making among tenants has been extended given macroeconomic uncertainties, but said buyers in the market looking for space, proposal volumes and signed leases were all up in the period.

Well-capitalized, large-scale tenants are moving forward with the build-to-suit projects that will be required to facilitate their long-term growth plans, the Monday report said. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) noted an uptick in nearshoring and reshoring activity as well as domestic demand from international companies.

“Real-time indicators and direct feedback from users suggest that space needs persist, and that demand is poised to reaccelerate once greater clarity emerges around pricing and broader economic conditions,” the report said.