GXO encouraged by pre-peak season activity, well positioned for 2026

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics touted new business wins and slightly raised its 2025 outlook on Tuesday after the market closed. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company cited increased interest from e-commerce and reverse logistics companies as a reason.

GXO (NYSE: GXO) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents. The result was 2 cents higher year over year and 1 cent ahead of the consensus estimate. (Adjusted results exclude nonrecurring acquisition and restructuring expenses, among other items.)

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $212 million was 13% higher y/y.

GXO inked $307 million in new deals during the second quarter, pushing total business wins to $535 million in the first half of 2025. The company’s pipeline was $2.4 billion at the end of the period, a modest step down from $2.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, however it continues to convert the pipeline into revenue.