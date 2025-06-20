GXO Logistics taps new CEO, clears acquisition of Wincanton

GXO Logistics Inc. recently announced two significant developments focused on shaping its future growth trajectory.

The company has appointed a new chief executive officer and received clearance from the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its acquisition of Wincanton.

Patrick Kelleher was named CEO on Friday. He will begin his tenure on Aug. 19 and will be based at the company’s Greenwich, Connecticut.

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet.