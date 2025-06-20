GXO Logistics taps new CEO, clears acquisition of Wincanton

GXO Logistics Inc. recently announced two significant developments focused on shaping its future growth trajectory.
The company has appointed a new chief executive officer and received clearance from the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its acquisition of Wincanton.
Patrick Kelleher was named CEO on Friday. He will begin his tenure on Aug. 19 and will be based at the company’s Greenwich, Connecticut.
GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet.
“Patrick is a world-class operator with the relevant experience to lead GXO through its next phase of growth,” Brad Jacobs, chairman of GXO’s board of directors, said in a news release.
Kelleher will bring 33 years of global supply chain experience to GXO, having held senior executive roles at DHL Supply Chain. Most recently, he served as CEO for North America at DHL.
GXO Logistics also announced that the CMA has cleared the company’s acquisition of Wincanton. The approval comes with specific conditions, requiring the divestment of a small number of Wincanton grocery contracts in the UK, according to a news release.
GXO is acquiring Wincanton for about $1 billion. Wincanton is a major logistics and supply chain operator in the U.K. and Ireland.
GXO and Wincanton’s integration is expected to begin in the third quarter. The company also updated its full-year 2025 guidance:
- Organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 6.5% (up from 3% to 6%)
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $860 million to $880 million (up from $840 million to $860 million)
- Adjusted earnings per share of of $2.43 to $2.63 (up from $2.40 to $2.60)